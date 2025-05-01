Local

Florida bill to ban adding fluoride to water ready for Gov. DeSantis to sign

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida bill that could impact our drinking water is headed to the governor’s desk for his signature.

State lawmakers voted for the bill that would prohibit local governments from adding fluoride to water.

Supporters argue that the government should not decide whether fluoride is added to water.

While opponents of the measure say it helps prevent cavities.

If Gov. DeSantis signs the bill, Florida would join Utah as the only state to ban fluoride in public water.

