Florida bill could make approving property tax hikes more difficult

ORLANDO, Fla. — City and county boards could face a higher threshold for approving property tax hikes thanks to a new Florida bill.

The bill would require two-thirds votes by city, county and special district governing boards to approve those hikes.

Most local boards just need a simple majority vote to help fund their annual budgets.

Supporters of the bill say they want to keep taxes low while opponents say it will take more power away from local officials.

Both the House and Senate versions of the bill have multiple committee stops before they can go before each chamber for a vote.

