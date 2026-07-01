Florida CFO warns residents about fireworks hazards ahead of Fourth of July

SANFORD, Fla. — Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia held a news conference in Sanford on Wednesday at 1 p.m. to warn residents about fireworks hazards ahead of the Fourth of July.

Ingoglia also publicly praised Florida firefighters for their vital work during the holidays, a time when fire incidents tend to rise.

During the news conference, Ingoglia shared useful tips on how to properly dispose of fireworks after use. He also commended firefighters for their dedication, highlighting the increased risks and workload they face during holidays such as the Fourth of July.

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