Florida coast eyes TD Nine as Category 5 Hurricane Humberto strengthens

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression Nine continues to organize north of Cuba and will likely produce some impacts along the east coast of Central Florida.

The 11 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center had winds of 35 mph.

Tropical Storm Watches continue for coastal sections of Volusia and Brevard counties.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, September 27, 2025 (WFTV)

A Tropical Storm Watch means sustained winds of 39 mph or greater are possible in the next 48 hours.

Nine is expected to become a tropical storm early Sunday.

The depression is expected to lift across the Bahamas Sunday into Monday and stay to the east of Florida.

Local Impacts

The system will mainly be an issue for coastal areas, and the exact track of the system will be critical.

Right now, waves and marine impacts will likely arrive late Sunday into Sunday night.

Outer rain bands and gusty winds may begin to push into coastal Brevard County Sunday night into early Monday.

The closest pass of the system to Central Florida will likely be in the daytime hours on Monday.

Nine is expected to lift northward, away from the region Monday night into early Tuesday.

This is a system to watch closely as any shifts in track or intensity could change impacts quickly.

The threat for a landfall along the southeastern US is decreasing.

The system may stall and eventually move east, away from the US late next week.

Humberto a Cat 5 major hurricane

Elsewhere, Humberto remains a powerful Category 5 major hurricane in the open Atlantic.

The 11 pm advisory on Humberto from the National Hurricane Center had winds of 160 mph, making Humberto one of the strongest storms this year.

Humberto is forecast to remain a major hurricane over the next several days.

The storm could potentially threaten Bermuda by the middle of next week.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on both systems in the coming days.

