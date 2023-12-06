Florida could see worsening doctor shortages over the next decade, data shows

ORLANDO, Fla. — It may become harder to find a doctor in Florida over the next decade.

Data shows that Florida could be short nearly 18,000 doctors by 2035.

Florida is ranked fifth in the nation, retaining 79% of its medical graduates.

Medical officials have made several recommendations to retain more doctors in the state.

The recommendations include incentives for Florida medical schools and giving priority to in-state students when matching graduates to healthcare facilities.

