WATCH: Florida deputies rescue 4-year-old boy with autism from ‘snake-infested’ pond

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 4-year-old boy is safe after being rescued in Hillsborough County from water filled with snakes.

Bodycam video shows the moments when deputies sprang into action to save the little boy, who is non-verbal with autism.

Neighbors say that the water is a snake-infested pond.

A 911 caller on Tuesday said they saw the little boy walking across the road toward the pond.

Florida deputies responded in minutes.

“You can see in the video, you know, at one point, our deputies almost shoulder deep in the water,” said Phil Martello with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Florida Department of Children and Families to determine if negligence was involved.

