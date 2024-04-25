Florida expands program to help homeowners prepare for hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. — A program aimed at helping Florida residents protect their homes from hurricane damage is expanding.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed two bills Wednesday.
One of the bills includes additional funding for “My Safe Florida Home.”
The program helps eligible homeowners get a free home inspection with information about hurricane readiness.
People in the program can also apply for grants to make immediate improvements.
The second bill creates a pilot program that allows condo owners to apply for the same assistance.
