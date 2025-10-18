Florida High School Football: Playoff spots on the line in Week 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — St. Cloud High School secured its first district title since 2015 with a strong 44-21 win against Tohopekaliga on Friday night.

In other district championship games, Edgewater High School maintained their undefeated record by beating Dr. Phillips 35-6, bringing their overall to 9-0. Bishop Moore and Melbourne Central Catholic also claimed district titles by defeating Tavares and Orlando Christian Prep, respectively, securing automatic playoff berths.

St. Cloud’s victory is a major milestone, ending a nearly ten-year drought without a district championship. Their commanding win over Tohopekaliga established a strong foundation for their playoff hopes.

Edgewater’s victory against Dr. Phillips cements their status as a top contender this season, keeping their perfect record intact as they approach the playoffs.

Bishop Moore’s win against Tavares and Melbourne Central Catholic’s victory over Orlando Christian Prep not only earned them district titles but also secured their places in the upcoming playoffs, showcasing their Impressive performances this season have highlighted the efforts of these teams.

