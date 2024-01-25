Florida House passes bill restricting teens on social media

ORLANDO, Fla. — A state bill that would ban some minors from social media is one step closer to becoming law.

The Florida House passed it Wednesday night.

The bill says kids under age 16 cannot have a social media account.

If they already have one, they will also have to delete it.

Social media companies must also come up with a method of confirming a user’s age.

The issue now heads to the Florida Senate, where it must pass to reach the governor’s desk.

