Florida lawmaker asks Homeland Security for extension on Real ID requirement

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida congresswoman is urging U.S. Homeland Security to hold off on a long-awaited program.

Rep. Anna Luna wrote to the department urging it to delay the deadline for Real ID.

The lawmaker from Pinellas County is asking officials to extend the deadline to May 2027.

Luna says about 20% of Americans don’t meet the Real ID requirements for air travel.

This deadline has been looming for nearly two decades.

