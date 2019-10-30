Florida lawmaker, state attorney discuss proposed bill that would establish age of arrest

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida state senator and the State Attorney held a news conference Wednesday about a proposed bill that would establish the age of 12 as the "minimum age of delinquency" in the state.
This comes after two 6-year-old children were arrested in separate incidents at the Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy charter school in September.
In the days that followed, questions arose about the handling of the situation by the school staff and resource officer involved, Dennis Turner.
READ MORE: 'It's still shocking': Officer fired after school arrests of 6-year-olds, police chief says
State Sen. Randolph Bracy, of Ocoee, is aiming to prohibit the arrest of anyone 11 years old and under, except for extreme circumstances.
Turner was later fired for the incident at the charter school and the children involved were not prosecuted.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}