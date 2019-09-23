0 'I was sick to my stomach': Officer fired after school arrests of 6-year-olds, police chief says

ORLANDO, Fla. - A school resource officer has been relieved of his duties following an investigation into the arrests of two 6-year-olds at an Orlando charter school

School Resource Officer Dennis Turner was initially suspended before being terminated, according to Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón.

"To be honest with you, I was sick to my stomach," Rolón told Channel 9's Shannon Butler when asked what his initial thoughts were when hearing about the ages of the children arrested. "We could not fathom the idea of a 6-year-old being put in the back of a police car. To be honest, it's still shocking to us."

A grandmother of one of the 6-year-olds told Channel 9 her granddaughter was arrested after she had a temper tantrum, during which she reportedly kicked a staff member.

Orlando police said it stopped the Juvenile Assessment Center from fully processing the 6-year-old once it found out the school resource officer did not get his supervisor's approval before arresting her.

Orlando Police Department policy states a supervisor must approve the arrest of anyone younger than 12 years old.

State Attorney Aramis Ayala said during a news conference Monday that the 6-year-old girl will not be charged for battery.

It is not yet known why the other 6-year-old student was arrested.

#BREAKING: chief says officer has been fired today. Apologizes to the children involved and their families. @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/uaqkWJihWf — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) September 23, 2019

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.