Florida lawmakers look to revise law on minimum age to purchase firearms

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Florida lawmakers want to revise the 2018 law that raised the minimum age to own a gun in the state to 21.

It also imposed a three-day waiting period for the purchase of long guns.

Then-governor Rick Scott signed the bill after the Parkland school shooting.

If the new bill is passed, it would cap the waiting period for background checks at three days, even if the screenings are still underway.

