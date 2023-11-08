Florida lawmakers pass bill to increase sanctions on Iran during special session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers will continue their special session in Tallahassee on Wednesday.

They have already passed several bills addressing the war in Israel.

One of the bills adds more sanctions to Iran by restricting state investments from companies with ties to the country’s oil industry.

Two state lawmakers voted against the bill, including local representative Anna Eskamani.

The democrat said the legislature isn’t equipped to get involved in foreign affairs.

