Florida malaria cases are first reported in US in 20 years, CDC says

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Health officials are warning Florida residents after the first cases of malaria contracted in the U.S. in 20 years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said four cases of malaria have popped up in Sarasota County.

The CDC says Americans typically contract malaria while traveling overseas, so this small outbreak is highly unusual.

Florida officials said they will try to control the mosquito population, which can spread the disease.

But scientists say rising temperatures from climate change could make it even more common.

