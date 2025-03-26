‘There’s nothing wrong with drugs’: Florida man accused of drug trafficking with kids in car

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A man in Putnam County is facing charges of drug trafficking after a traffic stop with his kids in the car.

Deputies said Thomas Carpenter was arrested after a traffic stop.

A passenger told them they had just smoked marijuana.

Deputies said Carpenter kept falling asleep while they were talking with him.

Deputies said they found bags of weed, crystal meth, and other illegal items inside of the car.

Investigators said after his arrest, he told the deputy, “There’s nothing wrong with drugs.”

He also violated his parole and was released from the state prison system in December 2024 after serving a three-year sentence.

