Florida man accused of planning to bomb New York Stock Exchange

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — The FBI says a man in Coral Springs is facing charges after planning to bomb the New York Stock Exchange.

The agency says the man planned to detonate a remote-controlled device this week in order to “reboot” the U.S. government.

The FBI says it found sketches, electronics, and more when they first searched his home back in February.

