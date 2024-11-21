Deputies: Mom arrested after daughter, 14, found dead inside Osceola County home

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested on Wednesday after she held her 14-year-old daughter’s head underwater in a bathtub.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez, in a news conference, said deputies were called to a house in Poinciana in regards to an armed disturbance.

Lopez said deputies got to the house when the disturbance was still taking place and arrested the suspect.

Wistness inside the home told deputies the woman held her 14-year-old daughter’s head underwater in a bathtub, and she was in the bathroom unresponsive.

Lopez said the woman then started chasing the witnesses with a hammer.

The 14-year-old girl was transferred to a hospital but was declared dead shortly after.

The sheriff’s office said the mother is being arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

The Osceola County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

