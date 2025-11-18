Florida man took forklift to steal ATM, police say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida man is behind bars after police say he used a forklift in his attempt to steal an ATM.

Joshua Hidalgo, 38, tried to run when officers stopped him, but was quickly arrested, the Tallahassee Police Department said.

Joshua Hidalgo Tallahassee police say Hidalgo took a forklift and tried to steal an ATM. (Leon County Sheriff's Office)

His encounter with police was captured on video.

A man is in custody after stealing a forklift and an ATM, taking both on a joyride through town before trying to flee from officers.



Thanks to quick action by responding units, the suspect was safely apprehended, and no injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/lR9PDx3Wfz — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) November 17, 2025

Investigators said he stole the forklift from a school and the ATM from a business parking lot.

Man accused of stealing forklift and ATM Tallahassee police say they arrested Joshua Hidalgo, 38, after he took a forklift to steal an ATM. (Tallahassee Police Department)

Hidalgo faces several charges, including grand theft and possession of burglary tools with intent to use, and trespassing on school grounds.

Man accused of stealing forklift and ATM Tallahassee police say they arrested Joshua Hidalgo, 38, after he took a forklift to steal an ATM. (Tallahassee Police Department)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group