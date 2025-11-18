Florida man took forklift to steal ATM, police say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida man is behind bars after police say he used a forklift in his attempt to steal an ATM.
Joshua Hidalgo, 38, tried to run when officers stopped him, but was quickly arrested, the Tallahassee Police Department said.
His encounter with police was captured on video.
A man is in custody after stealing a forklift and an ATM, taking both on a joyride through town before trying to flee from officers.— Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) November 17, 2025
no injuries were reported.
Investigators said he stole the forklift from a school and the ATM from a business parking lot.
Hidalgo faces several charges, including grand theft and possession of burglary tools with intent to use, and trespassing on school grounds.
