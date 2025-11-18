Local

Florida man took forklift to steal ATM, police say

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Man accused of stealing forklift and ATM Tallahassee police say they arrested Joshua Hidalgo, 38, after he took a forklift to steal an ATM. (Tallahassee Police Department)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida man is behind bars after police say he used a forklift in his attempt to steal an ATM.

Joshua Hidalgo, 38, tried to run when officers stopped him, but was quickly arrested, the Tallahassee Police Department said.

His encounter with police was captured on video.

Investigators said he stole the forklift from a school and the ATM from a business parking lot.

Hidalgo faces several charges, including grand theft and possession of burglary tools with intent to use, and trespassing on school grounds.

