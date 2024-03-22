Florida officer recovering after being shot by barricaded suspect in hotel room

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Fort Lauderdale police officer is recovering after being shot.

Officers responded to a Holiday Inn Express Thursday morning after a caller said he killed someone in his hotel room.

They then exchanged gunfire with a suspect who was barricaded in a room.

One officer was shot.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The suspect was later found dead in the hotel room.

