Florida police help rescue man trapped underneath car he was repairing

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police in South Florida lifted a car to save a man trapped underneath.

Officials released body camera video of the dramatic rescue.

Carlos Romero was helping his father-in-law replace the transmission cable on his car when, somehow, the ramps holding the car up collapsed.

Cape Coral police arrived in the nick of time.

Two officers literally picked the car up.

Doctors say the victim has cracked ribs and broken bones and he could be released from the hospital by the weekend.

