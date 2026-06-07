Florida Polytechnic University appoints Clay Roberts as men’s soccer coach

LAKELAND, Fla. — Florida Polytechnic University has named Clay Roberts the first head coach of its men’s soccer program.

Roberts brings two decades of experience as a collegiate and professional coach. He previously served as the head men’s soccer coach at Southeastern University.

During his time at Southeastern University, Roberts became the program’s all-time winningest coach, leading the team to three Sun Conference tournament championships and four NAIA national tournament appearances.

In a statement after his hiring, Roberts stated, “There’s something special starting to happen and grow here. When athletics was being launched, I was really excited because it was a great opportunity to build out a program. In my career, I’ve come to be a builder in the early moments of new projects and seen success.”

The University’s inaugural season begins in August 2026.

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