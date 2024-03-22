Florida Puerto Rican Parade organizers to host golf tournament fundraiser at Rosen Shingle Creek

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Golf enthusiasts are invited to join the annual Mike A. Moreno Invitational Golf Tournament next month at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orange County.

The event, which is being organized by Florida Puerto Rican Parade Inc., will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 at the resort’s golf course.

The tournament seeks to raise funds for the organization’s scholarship program as well as the National Kidney Foundation.

Organizers said this year’s tournament aims to exceed previous fundraising goals.

“The event serves as a prime opportunity for networking, promoting businesses and building lasting connections in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere,” organizers said in a statement.

Call 386-846-0487, email floridapuertoricanparade@gmail.com or click here to register.

And be sure to watch the Florida Puerto Rican Parade at 11 a.m. April 27 live on Channel 9.

