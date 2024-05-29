Florida sees major growth in home school voucher program

ORLANDO, Fla. — A state voucher program is growing as more families apply to teach their kids at home.

The Personalized Education Program funds students who are not enrolled full-time at public or private schools.

The program is expected to grow from 20,000 students this school year, to 60,000 students starting in August.

Funds won’t be finalized until after Gov. DeSantis has signed this year’s state budget.

So far, the legislature has not sent the budget to the governor.

