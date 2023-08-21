Florida sees surge of parents choosing to homeschool their children

ORLANDO, Fla. — As students and their parents around Central Florida are adjusting to being back in the classroom, more families are taking a different approach to education.

There is a rise in homeschooling in Florida and most of the country.

Now there is a new trend that’s bringing many homeschooled students together.

Gone are the days of parents teaching their kids at the kitchen table.

There’s a new trend of homeschooling in a group setting by a teacher.

Data shows homeschooling is on the rise in Florida.

According to the National Home Education Research Institute, Florida is now second only to North Carolina for the highest number of homeschoolers in the country.

The increase of 37,000 students in the 2021-22 school year was larger than the previous 10 years of growth combined.

