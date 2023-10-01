Florida toll relief program saves over $300 million for drivers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation announced that Floridians have saved more than $300 million through the Toll Relief Program since January.
In August, 1.2 million customers saved nearly $40 million.
In the one-year Florida Department of Transportation program, travelers with at least 35 monthly toll transactions receive a 50% toll credit to their account.
The legislation, passed in December 2022, is a way to further the success of the SunPass Savings Program, linked to the prepaid electronic toll collection.
“Delivering a best-in-class customer service experience is at the heart of what we do,” said Nicola Liquori, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise executive director and CEO. “Much like our industry-leading tolling innovations, the Toll Relief Program provides a unique benefit to Florida’s commuters for choosing to use SunPass.”
