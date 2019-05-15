  • Florida woman greeted by gator after opening front door in Polk County

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    DAVENPORT, Fla. - A Polk County woman was surprised by a large alligator that walked up to the front door of her home Monday.

    Lynne Kramer said the gator greeted her as she opened her front door at a home on Drayton Woods in Providence.

    Kramer said her family had just returned from Pennsylvania for her son’s college graduation when they discovered the gator.

    The house is near a retention pond and Kramer said they had seen the gator in or near the water before.

    Kramer said the property manager called a trapper but since the gator had gone back into the pond it was not concerned a threat.

    Others residents in the neighborhood have posted on social media before about seeing gators wandering around the streets in front of their homes.

     

