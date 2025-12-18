Florida CFO to unveil new legislative proposal after raising questions over Orange County finances

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Florida’s Chief Financial Officer is set to hold a news conference in Winter Park on Thursday.

Blaise Ingoglia is planning to hold a press briefing at 10:30 a.m. to unveil a new legislative proposal.

This event follows his earlier accusations that Orange County mismanaged $200 million.

Earlier this year, he stated that an audit would be conducted within 60 days, but details about that audit have not yet been released.

The press briefing is expected to clarify Ingoglia’s proposal and may touch on the outcomes related to his previous claims against Orange County.

Residents and local officials have expressed interest in the audit’s findings as government oversight becomes a key issue in state governance.

Ingoglia has been vocal about fiscal responsibility across Florida, particularly in local government spending.

His previous tenure as chair of the state’s Republican Party highlights his focus on accountability in financial matters.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the event and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

