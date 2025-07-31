Florida’s new congressional seat sparks concerns over Hispanic undercount, potential redistricting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida gained one congressional seat after the recent census, a result that has sparked concerns about undercounting Hispanic residents in the state.

Governor Ron DeSantis has raised the possibility of holding a mid-decade redrawing of congressional districts, suggesting that the federal government might call for a unique mid-decade census update due to flawed numbers.

“There are some districts in this state, where you have way more votes being cast than in other districts, in these races,” said Governor Ron DeSantis, “You wonder how that ends up shaking out the way it does. I do think we are malapportioned within the state, as well as malapportioned in the country.”

Concerns have been raised about undercounting Hispanic residents not only in Florida but also in Arizona and Texas.

This undercounting could have significant implications for representation and resource allocation in these states.

While Florida experienced an undercount, several states had population overcounts, including Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Utah.

