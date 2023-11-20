Florida’s unemployment rate remains low as labor force grows

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida is at a near-historic-low unemployment rate and remained steady in October as the state’s labor force continued to grow.

The Florida Department of Commerce said the unemployment rate is still at 2.8%.

That means 318,000 people are out of work.

Read: Why Americans feel gloomy about the economy despite falling inflation and low unemployment

At the same time, the labor force grew by 21,000.

Gov. Ron Desantis said Florida’s economy is leading more people and businesses to move to the state.

Read: U.S. applications for jobless claims rise as labor market begins to show some signs of cooling

“We have a very business-friendly climate, with low taxes and no state income tax, as all of you are aware of and I know very much appreciate,” DeSantis said.

The state saw more jobs created in the construction and hospitality industries.

Watch: State unemployment asking for repayments

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group