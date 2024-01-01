Football fans, teams get ready for Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is kicking off the new year in a big way.
The Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium.
The Volunteers average 31 points per game to Iowa’s 16, which ranks 130th nationally.
Both programs are looking forward to the challenge.
