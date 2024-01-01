Football fans, teams get ready for Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is kicking off the new year in a big way.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

The Volunteers average 31 points per game to Iowa’s 16, which ranks 130th nationally.

Both programs are looking forward to the challenge.

Both programs are looking forward to the challenge.

The game will be at 1 p.m. Monday.

