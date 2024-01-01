Citrus Bowl: Watch our kickoff special live on New Year’s Day on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Tennessee Volunteers are going head to head New Year’s Day at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

Join Channel 9 sports anchors Jared Oliver and Alex Walker live at Camping World Stadium as they prepare you for the big game.

Watch our kickoff special live at 12:30 p.m. Monday on WFTV Channel 9, and stay tuned for the game at 1 p.m.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: Thousands of football fans expected for bowl games at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium

©2023 Cox Media Group