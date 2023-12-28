Thousands of football fans expected for bowl games at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando is preparing for a surge of college football fans who are attending two bowl games.

The first game will be the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Thursday.

The head coaches from Kansas State and NC State unveiled the Pop-Tarts Bowl trophy on Wednesday.

Watch: Front to bring cold air to Central Florida for holiday weekend

The game is expected to draw more than 40,000 fans.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said the city expects more than 200,000 visitors due to the Pop-Tarts Bowl and the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Read: Powerball: Jackpot rises to $760 million

City leaders say both big games will pump millions into our local economy.

Hotels, restaurants, bars and other businesses will see the benefits of fans attending the bowl games over the next five days.

Read: McLegend: Florida woman celebrates 53 years working at McDonald’s

And those fans will see all Central Florida has to offer.

Steve Hogan with Florida Citrus Sports said the stadium is key to bringing money to the area.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group