Front to bring cold air to Central Florida for holiday weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front will move through Central Florida on Thursday and bring big changes to our holiday weekend forecast.

After a rainy and cool start Thursday morning our area will stay cloudy and cool in the afternoon.

The showers should start to wind down by noon, with only spotty rain chances for the second half of the day.

Thursday afternoon will be cool with highs in the 60s.

Low temps for Thursday in Central Florida

Colder air will start to move into our area Thursday night.

Low temperatures overnight should be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Central Florida will continue to see dropping temperatures over the weekend.

Some of the coldest air of the season will be headed our way Saturday evening.

