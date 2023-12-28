See WFTV’s top 9 photo galleries from 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. — From Florida’s most dangerous animals, hurricanes, to rescued pups. check out Channel 9′s most viewed photo galleries from 2023.
1. Photos: Man shares images from his 2022 Titan dive
Man shares 2022 trip on missing submersible 'Titan' Mike Reiss and his wife took a trip to the Titanic on the submersible "Titan" in 2022. (Mike Reiss)
2. SEE: 9 of Florida’s most dangerous animals
9 of Florida's most dangerous animals (WFTV)
3. SEE: Hurricane Idalia brings flooding, storm damage to Florida
Hurricane Idalia TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: A person rides a kayak through the flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
4. Photos: Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams-Paisley open free toy store
Paisley Free Toy Store Brad Paisley, left, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley pose for a picture at The Toy Store, a free-referral based toy store Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The couple co-founded the facility, and they also also started The Store, a free-referral based grocery store they opened in partnership with Belmont University in March 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Mark Humphrey/AP)
5. See: Meet the rescued dachshunds available for adoption in Brevard County
All 6 rescued dachshunds in Brevard County find forever homes (SPCA of Brevard Adoption Center)
6. Have you seen them? These people are missing from Central Florida
Missing from Central Florida These 113 people are missing in Central Florida. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, their cases date back to the 1960s. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
7. SEE: Hail piles up like snow in Brevard County
Hail in Central Florida Channel 9 viewers submitted their photos of hail in Central Florida, which pounded areas like West Melbourne and Palm Bay on Wednesday. (WFTV)
8. See: These pets are just $10 to adopt in Central Florida