See WFTV’s top 9 photo galleries from 2023

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15

Paisley Free Toy Store Brad Paisley, left, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley pose for a picture at The Toy Store, a free-referral based toy store Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The couple co-founded the facility, and they also also started The Store, a free-referral based grocery store they opened in partnership with Belmont University in March 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Mark Humphrey/AP)