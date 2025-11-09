Former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue dead at 84

ORLANDO — Paul Tagliabue, the former NFL commissioner, died this morning in Chevy Chase, Maryland, at the age of 84, according to his family.

The cause of death was heart failure complicated by Parkinson’s disease, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Tagliabue served as NFL commissioner for 17 years, during which he oversaw significant expansion and modernization of the league. He is survived by his wife, Chandler, son Drew, and daughter Emily.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed deep sorrow over Tagliabue’s death, highlighting his principled leadership and visionary guidance that drove the NFL to unparalleled success.

Tagliabue is one of four NFL commissioners or presidents inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining Joe Carr, Bert Bell, and Pete Rozelle.

During his tenure, he was instrumental in expanding the league to 32 teams and fostering labor peace with players.

Paul Tagliabue’s legacy as a transformative leader in the NFL will be remembered for his contributions to the league’s growth and his commitment to its values.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group