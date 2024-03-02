Former NFL player launches Cogent Bank vertical for athletes in Florida and beyond

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Brandon Ghee was motivated to start up a sports banking line in Florida by what he saw during his six-year National Football League career.

Now the senior vice president and managing director of Orlando-based Cogent Bank’s fledgling sports and entertainment banking practice, he played as a defensive back with three different teams: the Cincinnati Bengals, the then-San Diego Chargers and the Tennessee Titans.

During his time in the league, Ghee saw a lot of players who did not understand credit or how to save and manage their money, which is especially important if their career ends early.

