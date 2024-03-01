Madeline Soto: Search for missing girl enters 5th day in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday marks the fifth day since 13-year-old Madeline Soto was reported missing in Orange County.

Her mother reported her missing when she realized she never made it to school.

For days, law enforcement and volunteers have been out searching for Madeline.

People have also been putting up signs across our community.

Channel 9 has been speaking with law enforcement and others in the community who say they are not giving up on finding the girl.

Orange County deputies said Madeline's mother's boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, has been identified as the prime suspect in her disappearance.

Over 100 emergency responders have scoured grassy fields and wooded areas, but the question lingers, but nothing has been found.

With missing person posters on doors, lawns, and windows, the Hunter’s Creek community refuses to let any avenue go unexplored until “Maddie” is safely returned.

