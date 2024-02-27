ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl out of Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Madeline Soto was last seen on Monday around 8:30 a.m. near Town Loop Boulevard and Hunter’s Park Lane.

According to the flyer, she wore a green sweatshirt, black shorts and white Crocs.

Soto has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Read: Missing Cocoa Beach man found safe

Madeline’s mother’s life partner said he dropped her off not far from Hunter’s Creek Middle School and wanted to walk the rest of the way.

“In my heart, I feel like somebody took her. This isn’t like her to just pick up and run away or just not go to school,” said Soto.

Soto said the family celebrated Madeline’s 13th birthday over the weekend, which was the last conversation she had with her daughter before she went missing.

She said there were no arguments or indications that she was upset, and it’s unlike Maddy to skip school or not return home.

Soto said Maddy left her phone at home before leaving for school, which she does often.

Orange County deputies search for missing 13-year-old girl Madeline Soto (Jennifer Soto /Jennifer Soto)

Anyone with information should contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-HELP(4357).

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group