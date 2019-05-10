Former Palm Bay deputy city manager, businessman arrested on drug charges

PALM BAY, Fla. - A former deputy city manager of Palm Bay is facing multiple charges in connection to drugs and extortion, along with another local businessman.
FBI and Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents found that in 2017, 59-year-old David Isnardi, Palm Bay's former Deputy City Manager and 48-year-old Jose Aguiar conspired together to have a Palm Bay councilman arrested on drug charges. The two are also accused of planning to install cameras inside a home in hopes of catching Palm Bay officials in "compromising" situations.
Related Headlines
Officials believe Aguiar sought to control Palm Bay's government and influence votes to his benefit.
Isnardi faces three counts of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver for meth, oxycodone and tramadol.
Aguiar faces three counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture for meth tramadol and oxycodone along with three counts of delivery for meth, oxycodone and tramadol.
Both suspects face one count of racketeering and one count of conspiracy to commit extortion.
Aguiar and Isnardi were taken to Brevard County Jail.
Officials said they've been working on the case since 2015.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}