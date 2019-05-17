Former Palm Bay official facing extortion, drug charges granted bond

PALM BAY, Fla. - A former Palm Bay deputy city manager could walk out of jail Friday after a judge set bond in his racketeering case.
David Isnardi, 59, is facing multiple charges in connection to drugs and extortion, along with local businessman, Jose Aguiar, 48.
Related Headlines
FBI and Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents found that in 2017, Isnardi and Aguiar conspired together to have a Palm Bay councilman arrested on drug charges. The two are also accused of planning to install cameras inside a home in hopes of catching Palm Bay officials in "compromising" situations.
READ: Former Palm Bay deputy city manager, businessman arrested on drug charges
Officials believe Aguiar sought to control Palm Bay's government and influence votes to his benefit.
At a hearing Isnardi did not attend on Friday, a judge granted him $36,000 bond. Isnardi's attorney, Bryan Lober, said that’s reasonable.
In his motion for bond, Lober outlined Isnardi’s long ties to the community and his 22 and half years in the U.S. Army. Lober also addressed Isnardi’s health concerns, in particular a back injury that will require surgery next month.
Isnardi faces three counts of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver for meth, oxycodone and tramadol.
Aguiar faces three counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture for meth tramadol and oxycodone, along with three counts of delivery for meth, oxycodone and tramadol.
Isnardi has pleaded not guilty.
So far, no bond hearing as been set for Aguiar. He's being held without bond.
On #WFTVAtNoon :Judge sets $36,000 bond for former Palm Bay Deputy City Manager David Isnardi.— Melonie Holt (@MHoltWFTV) May 17, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}