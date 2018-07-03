ORLANDO, Fla. - For the 41st year, Lake Eola in downtown Orlando will host the popular “Fireworks At The Fountain” celebration on the 4th of July.
Crews from city were setting up Tuesday morning, setting up barricades and road closure signs for the big event.
There are plenty of events leading up to the big fireworks event. Here are some things about the annual celebration that you need to know before you go:
When and where:
The official celebration is from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m Wednesday at Lake Eola Park.
When are fireworks?
9:15 p.m.
Is it going to rain?
Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields said Central Florida has a chance for typical summer thunderstorms in the afternoon, but should dry out in time for fireworks.
What else is going on besides fireworks?
Organizers say there will be live music, lots of food, beer garden and a large children’s play area.
Live music starts at 4 p.m. at the Bandshell stage, featuring The Mellow Relics, Mo’Mo-Browne, The Spring, and Orlando Concert Band.
Which roads are closed?
Many streets will close at 7 a.m. Wednesday and won’t reopen until long after the crowds have left:
- Robinson Street from Rosalind Avenue to Summerlin Avenue (closed 7 a.m. – midnight)
- Eola Drive from Robinson Street to Washington Street (7 a.m. – midnight)
- Central Boulevard from Rosalind Avenue to Eola Drive (2 p.m. – midnight)
- Rosalind Avenue from South Street to Robinson Street (2 p.m. – midnight)
Organizers are encouraging guests not to drive and instead use alternative methods such as walking, cycling, ride share services and carpooling.
Where can I park?
Organizers recommend using parking garages west of Orange Avenue, which is less than a 1-mile walk to Lake Eola Park. Handicap parking is available on Rosalind Avenue between Jackson Street and Central Boulevard.
