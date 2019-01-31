  • FPL completes first solar power plant in Volusia County

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fl. - Florida Power & Light Company announced the the completion of their first solar power plant in Volusia County. 

    The completion is one of four finished around Florida, as the company added over 1 million panels in Miam-Dade, St. Lucie and Columbia County as well. 

    Related Headlines

    The expansions are part of one of the largest solar expansions in history. 

    Read more: OUC using weather stations to assist rise in solar power generation

    WATCH MORE WEATHER FACTS AND HACKS

    FPL officials said the Volusia Countyplant generates enough emissions-free energy to power 15,000 homes. 

    Depends which way panels face? City says it loves rooftop solar. Homeowner finds otherwise

    The company announced plans to install 30 million more solar panels across Florida before 2030.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories