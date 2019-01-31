FPL completes first solar power plant in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fl. - Florida Power & Light Company announced the the completion of their first solar power plant in Volusia County.
The completion is one of four finished around Florida, as the company added over 1 million panels in Miam-Dade, St. Lucie and Columbia County as well.
The expansions are part of one of the largest solar expansions in history.
FPL officials said the Volusia Countyplant generates enough emissions-free energy to power 15,000 homes.
The company announced plans to install 30 million more solar panels across Florida before 2030.
