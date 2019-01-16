OUC using weather stations to assist rise in solar power generation

ORLANDO, Fla. - By 2020, the Orlando Utility Commission wants to add 100 megawatts of solar power to their grid.
It's an ambitious step that would supply roughly 10 percent of their 250,000 customers in Orange and Osceola counties.
But what happens when clouds move in, dramatically dropping solar energy production?
Twenty-five new weather station installations will be placed around the city to predict when clouds could begin to cause a problem.
The stations have a light sensor that automatically measures these changes. A rod then positions itself into the sunlight and measures direct incoming beams.
Another sensor is shaded from direct sun rays but measures scattered sunlight.
The machine can send an alert when the clouds move in to block the sun and reduce energy production.
That means when solar power makes up 10 percent of OUC's power grid, they'll be able to bring energy in from different sources so your power doesn't flash and flicker.
Other instruments also measure ultraviolet light, infrared light, temperature, dew point and rain, and they're fully powered by solar.
