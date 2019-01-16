0 Orlando air traffic controllers cope with shutdown, collect food donations

ORLANDO, Fla. - Air traffic controllers at Orlando International Airport are doing their best to cope with the impacts of the government shutdown.

They’re feeling the effects on the clock and in their wallets.

On Wednesday morning, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association will be at OIA to talk to passengers about the safety issues they're now facing.

They said air traffic controllers are already dealing with a staffing crisis.

According to the air traffic controller union, they've been dealing with a worker shortage since the last government shutdown in 2013.

And now, those who are working are doing so without pay thanks to the government shutdown.

Unlike most workers who can strike when they aren't happy with their employer, by law federal workers are not allowed to strike.

So they’re turning to different tactics to get their voices heard. On Wednesday they'll be handing out leaflets explaining how the shutdown results in air traffic controllers being compelled to work without a timely paycheck and causes staffing problems.

Unlike furloughed federal workers, air traffic controllers are considered essential workers, so they have to work whether they get paid or not.

Thousands of airport employees across the country are working without pay.

But others are stepping up to help lend a hand.

Some airlines are organizing food pantries. OIA’s airline management council is holding one Wednesday in terminal A by Frontier Airlines.

They’re accepting non-perishable food items, toiletries and baby supplies, all of which must be unopened. No other items – cash, gift cards, clothing, etc. – will be accepted.

The food pantry will be open Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then again from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

