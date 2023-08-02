Free backpacks and school supplies: Osceola County Commission and Salvation Army team-up

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The free drive-through event was called the “Back to School Bash.”

Osceola County parents and their children had the opportunity to pick up backpacks filled with everything students need to restart the school year.

The Kissimmee event took place at Osceola Heritage Park and went from 10 am to 12:00 noon Wednesday, and children had to be present to receive the free back-to-school supplies.

The Salvation Army and Osceola County Board of Commissioner’s office partnered on this event.

Others that collaborated on the event included Sheriff Marcos Lopez, Walmart, Staples of Winter Garden community partners, and leaders.

