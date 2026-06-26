Free housing resource fair planned in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. — A free housing resource fair will be held next month in Leesburg to connect Lake and Sumter County residents with local housing support.

Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter will host the Housing Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Salvation Army of Lake & Sumter County Gym.

The event is free and open to the public.

Organizers said the fair is designed for renters, first-time homebuyers, homeowners and people looking for housing support.

Attendees will be able to meet with housing professionals and learn about rental assistance programs, homebuyer education, fair housing protections, tenants’ rights and other community resources.

Information and services will also be available for families, seniors and people with disabilities.

“Our residents need hope and more than anything, resources,” said Geria Forrest, community outreach specialist for Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter. “This event is about bringing viable resources together in one place, so people know where to turn when they need housing support.”

The Salvation Army of Lake & Sumter County Gym is located at 2605 South St. in Leesburg.

Organizations interested in participating as vendors can contact Forrest at 352-849-1145 or Geria@HabitatLS.org.

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