Free, low-cost health care coming to west Orlando community

ORLANDO, Fla. - Ivey Lane neighborhood residents will soon have a place to seek free health care.
The $6.2 million facility held its ribbon-cutting Friday, allowing the public to tour the building.
The new Orange Blossom Family Health Clinic has 15 medical exam rooms and eight brand-new dental chairs.
The facility will offer low to no-cost medical, dental and mental health care – as well as a pharmacy service – without restrictions for those who can't afford it.
Payments will be based on ability to pay.
“We want to create a health care home for our patients,” Bakari Burns, with Orange Blossom Family Health, said. “So if they have any medical, dental or mental health issues, that they will come seek help from us before going to the emergency department.”
The facility is scheduled to open for care this spring.
