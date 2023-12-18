French drone show company opens local office, creates new jobs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Bordeaux, France-based company Dronisos has opened its first U.S. office at 9100 Conroy Windermere Road in Windermere.

The company intends to create 15 Orlando jobs over the next five years, according to an Orlando Economic Partnership news release. Details about those positions were not provided and representatives with Dronisos could not be reached for comment prior to publication.

The drone show company, established in 2016, specializes in theme park entertainment. Dronisos has produced light shows at Disneyland Paris and Dollywood.

