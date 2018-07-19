0 Friends, family of murdered pregnant woman go door-to-door looking for answers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Friends and family of a murdered pregnant mother are going door-to-door looking for tips on who killed her.

Imelda Francois, 21, died Monday afternoon in Pine Hills in a drive-by shooting in which two children were also shot.

“We really appreciate all the support and prayers,” said Franciois’ cousin Emelia Tremaine.

She and a group of loved ones gathered in the neighborhood Thursday morning. They held hands, said a prayer, then started canvassing the neighborhood talking to residents.

Tremaine said investigators have received several tips since the deadly shooting on Monday, and are encouraging anyone who knows anything to reach out to police.

“Any tips will help us to get justice for Imelda,” Tremaine said.

The group said they’ll go door-to-door every day if they have to until the case is closed.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Monday on Gamble and Dunsford drives. Six people were inside a car when the shooting happened, deputies said.

Francois, who was driving, was killed. A 13-year-old girl, Dyanna Laurent, was shot in the arm and a 22-month-old child, Kameren Williams, was grazed by a bullet, deputies said. Francois’ boyfriend and two other children were also in the car, but they were not injured, deputies said.

"It appeared that the suspect vehicle was pursuing the (victim's) vehicle and targeted the vehicle for whatever reason," Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said Monday.

Francois died at a hospital, deputies said. Dyanna and Kameren remain in the hospital and are expected to survive, deputies said.

